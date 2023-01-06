QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai, Ashish Kotekar to national sales positions

Integrated media company QYOU Media India has elevated Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to national sales roles with the aim of further strengthening its sales team. According to the company, both Rai and Korekar will continue to report to Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media India.

In his new role, Pankaj Rai will be responsible for the monetisation of the network’s flagship Hindi channel, The Q, as well as the network’s gaming business. Besides, Ashish Kotekar will serve as the national sales head for the connected TV (CTV) business, which includes channels such as The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, and Q GameX, in addition to upcoming new launches in the broadcast and digital spaces.

For Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media India, Pankaj and Ashish have been integral in garnering top-dollar revenue for the business in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Additionally, a company statement stated that Rai will continue to work in New Delhi in his new position and help propel integrated sales for QYOU Media India’s verticals as branch head for the north and east. Additionally, Kotekar in his role as branch head for west and south will be based in Mumbai. He will oversee integrated sales for QYOU Media India’s verticals (linear TV, connected TV (CTV), and gaming) in his regions.

