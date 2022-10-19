QYOU Media Inc promotes Karan Pherwani and Mrunali Dedhia to vice president, Chtrbox

QYOU Media Inc. subsidiary Chtrbox has promoted Mrunali Dedhia and Karan Pherwani to the role of vice president with an aim to further strengthen its leadership team. In their new roles, they will further innovate and scale-up Chtrbox’s creator-powered marketing solutions across India, while driving synergies with QYOU’s influencer marketing group in the US.

“As we grow towards increased international capabilities with the QYOU influencer marketing team in the US, they are perfect to lead synergies there as well as continue to grow depth with our India business. They are true influencer marketing experts and path breaking leaders and we believe they will thrive in their new roles,” Pranay Swarup, CEO and co-founder, Chtrbox, said.

As per the company, Pherwani and Dedhia have been heading key growth and servicing divisions at Chtrbox, including managing a team of over 60 influencer marketing and creator content specialists. Pherwani comes with over 10 years of strong experience in India’s new-age media and entertainment industry, including being the leader behind the 2021 launch of Chtrbox’s talent management unit, Chtrbox Represent. Dedhia was Chtrbox’s first team member in 2016, and through her six intrapreneurial years with Chtrbox has successfully grown multiple influencer marketing divisions, key partnerships, and responsibilities for the company, an official statement said.

“With such talented creators and teams around me, we believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what lies ahead. I look forward to co-lead the growth and create even far more compelling offerings for brands, creators, and audiences alike,” Pherwani stated.

“It’s been a tremendous ride with Chtrbox, from helping build and grow the teams ground up, to consistently working with some of the best creators and brands – P&G, Amazon, HP, Cred, among others. I am looking forward to this new role and scaling QYOU and Chtrbox’s great work further,” Dedhia added.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing, and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars.

