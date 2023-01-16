Quotient Ventures appoints T. Gangadhar as group CEO

Brand and communications group Quotient Ventures has announced the appointment of T. Gangadhar as the group CEO. According to the company, the appointment will be effective February 1, 2023 onwards. Gangadhar will jointly lead and manage the group with Shriram Iyer and Rajiv Chatterjee.

Rarely does one get the opportunity to lead an organisation that has so much going for it, T.Gangadhar, the incoming co-founder and group CEO, Quotient Ventures, said.

He will join the company with over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media. Gangadhar joins Quotient Ventures from GroupM/WPP where he served as Asia Pacific CEO, Essence. Prior to WPP, he worked with Sony Pictures Networks, Lowe Lintas and DDB Mudra.



In spite of the Covid disruption hitting us just 18 months after our launch, we had a great run these past 4.5 years, Joseph George, founder, group chairman, CEO, Quotient Ventures, stated, “And between Gangadhar, Iyer, and Chatterjee, we have the right leadership team with the right interests, experience, attitude, and competencies,” he added.

