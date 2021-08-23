Quikr’s Amit Jain joins GoodWorker as CEO

GoodWorker wanted to make sure that the person it gets to lead the company is not just result driven but is aligned with the core objective of 'transforming lives', Glenn Gore, group CEO, LemmaTree, said.

GoodWorker, backed by the Lemmatree Group, Sonu Sood and Schoolnet, has appointed Amit Jain as its chief executive officer. Finding a CEO who has strong alignment to the GoodWorker vision was critical to deliver the impact that GoodWorker can have on blue or grey collar workers, Glenn Gore, group CEO, LemmaTree, said. This was a search that the company was not going to rush or compromise on, Gore added.

“We wanted to make sure that the person we get to lead the company is not just result driven but is aligned with our core objective of ‘transforming lives’ of millions of youths across India. Amit is the perfect choice for the role, given his strong understanding of the industry and his belief in the purpose. Looking at his strong leadership skills and empathetic attitude, we are confident that his ideas and strategies would accelerate GoodWorker’s growth,” he added further.

During his tenure at Quikr, Jain contributed significantly in building QuikrJobs from scratch and turning it into a profitable business, GoodWorker said in a statement. Along with his focus on key departments, he was also leading the HR function. While his career spans over two decades, has led large cross-functional teams across industries. Jain, a technology enthusiast, believes in the potential of digital platforms to transform lives.

For Jain, the newly appointed CEO of GoodWorker, its vision for becoming an all-encompassing digital life partner for the youth in India in the blue or grey collar job space is both inspirational and ambitious. “Realising this vision requires a multi-pronged approach with a strong ability to invest and execute in a sustained manner; I believe, this is something that we would be able to deliver on, especially with the partner ecosystem, the team that we have put together and given the strong backing of the Affinidi group,” Jain stated.

GoodWorker provides direct access to blue or grey collar entry level jobs and quality of life services and it uses Affinidi’s digital verifiable credential technology. The Bengaluru-headquartered company aims to create value for youth and employers.

