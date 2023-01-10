Quest Investment Advisors gives strategic communication mandate to Pitchfork Partners

Equity portfolio management service Quest Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its communication partner. According to the company, the consultancy firm will help the company build and elevate brand awareness to reach all relevant stakeholders.

Indians are born with a savings mindset and the bias has always been towards physical assets like real estate, fixed income securities like Bank fixed deposits and gold, Aniruddha Sarkar, Chief Investment Officer, Quest Investment Advisors, said. “After making strong progress, only six percent of the Indian population is investing in equities and has a long way to go before it catches up with that of other emerging markets. As a major player in investment management, we see this as our responsibility in increasing the awareness among the population towards equity investment as a wealth creation tool. We believe that Pitchfork Partners possesses the drive that will help in enhancing brand awareness and salience,” he added.

As per company claims, Quest Investment Advisors was founded in 2009 and manages funds over Rs 2,300 crore and is spread across over 1200 unique investor folios. Moreover, it drives various social initiatives spanning tribal welfare, general healthcare, education, and rural healthcare.

