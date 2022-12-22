Quest Investment Advisors awards Pitchfork Partners with strategic communication mandate

Quest Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd has announced the appointment of Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as the company’s communication partner. According to the company, the Mumbai-based consultancy firm will help Quest Investment Advisors to build and elevate brand awareness and reach out to all the relevant stakeholders.

Indians are born with a savings mindset and the bias has always been towards physical assets such as real estate and fixed-income securities, and Equity as an asset class has always been the lesser preferred asset, but that perception has been changing over the past few years, Aniruddha Sarkar, chief investment officer, Quest Investment Advisors, said. “As a major player in investment management, we see this as our responsibility in increasing the awareness among the population towards equity investment as a wealth creation tool. In this endeavour, we have partnered with Pitchfork Partners who will help us reach out to multiple stakeholders and create awareness about our investment philosophy and wealth creation approach,” he added.

The company claims to manage funds over Rs 2,300 crore and is spread across over 1200 unique investor folios, it further asserted. The company also set up a foundation in 2009 that drives various social initiatives spanning tribal welfare, general healthcare, education, and rural healthcare, it added.

Also Read Drivio announces raising $1 million in seed fund

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook