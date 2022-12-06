Quaker rolls out new campaign for its Quaker Oats Muesli offering

Quaker has as rolled out its ‘Ab Breakfast Ko Banao Unskippable Breakfast’ campaign to promote its recently introduced ready-to-eat cereal, Quaker Oats Muesli. The campaign includes three films that have been launched to underline how breakfast can be made an unvarying part of people’s daily lives with the addition of its new product. The campaign was conceptualised by Leo Burnett and produced by Dharma 2.0.

With consumers now working both from home and the office, it’s tough managing an active and nutritious morning routine while gearing up for the day ahead, Sonam Bikram Vij, associate director and category head – Quaker, PepsiCo India, said. “The Quaker Oats Muesli campaign builds on this insight in a relatable way to inspire consumers to make their breakfast an unskippable part of their mornings with Quaker Oats Muesli,” she added.

Quaker Oats Muesli comes in two offerings, Fruit & Nut, which is available in 700g for Rs 440 and Berries & Seeds in 700g for Rs 460 in leading retail and e-commerce platforms across key markets in India. The main communication will be followed by a robust surround plan, the company claimed.

For Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett, each film depicts everyday struggles that are often faced and how they can be better dealt with if there is a good breakfast.

