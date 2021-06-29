Quaker outlines the support of healthcare community in new film #SalutingOurHeroes

The film has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson

Ahead of the National Doctor’s Day, PepsiCo India’s oatmeal brand Quaker has rolled out a new film #SalutingOurHeroes to recognise the resilient and untiring spirit of the Indian healthcare community. The film focuses on inspiring and positive stories that talk about the work done by the healthcare community in helping patients find strength to recover from the trying situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson.

The film opens with Quaker’s brand ambassador and chef Vikas Khanna, expressing his gratitude towards each member of the healthcare community, who are serving the nation extraordinarily by fighting this fight. The film showcases the relentless spirit of countless healthcare heroes across the country. It features Dr. Jigmet Wangchuk, who built a Covid-specialty hospital in a remote area of Leh; Swati Bheemgaj, a nurse from Bilaspur, who learned the sign language to communicate with a deaf and mute Covid patient; Manikandand, an ambulance driver from Puducherry who provided 24/7 free ambulance service to those in need and Shugufta Ara, a nurse from Srinagar, who not only helped deliver more than 100 babies of Covid positive mothers but also took care of newborns.

The #SalutingOurHeroes film is a humble gesture to salute the dedicated service, relentless efforts, and unwavering spirit of our healthcare professionals, Anshul Khanna, senior director, marketing – Foods, PepsiCo India said. “As a tribute to our heroes, this film not only showcases the feats of incredible strength of our healthcare heroes but also fills us with hope, positivity, and inspiration,” he added.

For Khanna, in these tough times, healthcare heroes have continued to shine. “I sincerely thank all healthcare professionals and salute them for their extraordinary service, unflagging compassion, and courage. Through this special initiative, Quaker and I, extend our collective admiration and appreciation for these healthcare heroes as they continue to fight this pandemic and keep us safe,” he added.

“Putting their duty before self, our healthcare workers have risked their own lives to save countless others. The selflessness and bravery shown by them in the face of adversity is inspiring for us all. Quaker honours their courage by paying tribute to them with our short film #SalutingOurHeroes. These stories showcase the courage, conviction and perseverance of our heroes against all odds, fuelling life and health back into the nation,” Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods, India stated.

