Quaker Oats announces the third season of its web series ‘Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations’

Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations will combine the talent of chef Vikas Khanna

Quaker India announced the launch of the third season of its web-series ‘Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations’. The web-series features conversation over food between the brand ambassador and host Vikas Khanna with celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Shikhar Dhawan and Pearle Maaney.

The web series showcases exclusive recipes with oats as the main ingredient, curated by the chef Vikas Khanna. “Our young target audience has consistently played back that they’re looking at ways of incorporating oats in their daily routine,” Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India said. The fact that the web series is in its third season speaks volumes about the efficacy of the program, Gandhi further added.

According to the company, the web series which was co-created with Hotstar, recorded more than 100 million views on the streaming platform during the first two seasons. “The new season gave me yet another opportunity to experiment with the unique nature of oats, which can transform everyday dishes into a powerhouse of nutrition as well as delicious taste,” explained Khanna.

Ahead of the launch of the web series, a picture of Shikhar Dhawan, with the chef created a buzz on social media with speculations going regarding the secret project that the two were working on. “As a sportsman, it is important to grab a scrumptious breakfast every morning. The latest season of Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations, allowed me to learn a number of quick, delicious recipes,” Dhawan said on his appearance on the show.

The web series will help those who strive to attain a harmonious rhythm between work, personal life and health, Maaney claimed. “The show will help keep a check on your lifestyle with nutritious, and easy to cook recipe,” she added.

