QuackQuack launches its ad campaign ‘match to hoga hi’

Dating app QuackQuack has rolled out its new ad campaign match to hoga hi, celebrating the new users and welcoming more Indians to find friends and love through the dating app. The campaign encourages people to join the company’s community and find the right match for themselves.

As young Indians become more confident about dating apps, QuackQuack’s ad campaign aims to reach audiences in tier two cities where 70% of the new users come from, the company said in a statement. “The lockdowns have witnessed a massive increase in Indians using dating apps, but the ‘return to normalcy’ has made everyone even more comfortable to connect and meet with new people through dating apps,” it added.

According to Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO, QuackQuack, the app has witnessed many people connect and find a match for themselves. “When we started back in 2010 things were quite different but over the years, people have really embraced dating apps and especially QuackQuack. We reached 15 million users in December 2021 and by May 2022 we have gained two million new users, with the app currently being at 17 million registered users in India. Keeping our growing community in mind, we are working on introducing many new concepts that help people engage better and are looking forward to welcoming many new people,” he added.

Through the campaign, QuackQuack aims to reinforce that dating does not have to be difficult and it is easy to find a match and connect with new people while keeping comfort in mind.

Read Also: Rooter ropes in Indian Cricketer Riyan Parag as a game streamer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook