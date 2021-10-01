QuackQuack launches ‘Chuno Usse Jo Tumhe Chune’ campaign

The app has claimed to cross the 14 million subscriber mark

Dating app QuackQuack on Friday announced it has crossed the 14 million subscriber mark. To celebrate the milestone, the company has launched an advertising campaign ‘Chuno Usse Jo Tumhe Chune’. The ad film, a part of the campaign, talks about the commonality between two different persons and how they should accept each other’s reality to have a strong bonding. “Our journey of 11 years has been tremendous with consistent growth year on year. QuackQuack happens to be one of the primary apps that has witnessed an 80% increase in user admissions during the Covid-19 lockdowns,” Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO, QuackQuack, said.

“Rising above the challenges of traditional mindsets around dating we were able to establish trust and credibility with nascent users looking to find romantic partners. We will continue to evoke, connect and help provide successful love testimonials for connecting people. Love strikes at the most unexpected moment and being different is no barrier for finding your perfect soul mate,” Mittal added.

The film has been conceptualised by Qissa Studios and directed by Chinmaya Sharma. With this campaign, the company wants to support the dating community, it said in a statement. The film narrates a conversation between a couple regarding their choices and lifestyle. It ends on a happy note when they discover their mutual love for street food. In the end, a connection is matched making the two admire their shared interest.

QuackQuack started off as a desi homegrown dating platform in 2010. It is now trying to carve out a market share of the crowded online dating market by tapping locals who prefer both long-term relationships and casual dating.

