QuackQuack celebrates 20 million users with its ad campaign starring Aahana Kumra

Dating platform QuackQuack has launched its new ad campaign featuring actor Aahana Kumra to celebrate its milestone of having 20 million Indian users. As per the company, the campaign is live on platforms such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and celebrates the app’s existing users while also encouraging potential users to come on board the platform. The ad videos brief the app’s services and offers, to help young daters make more informed decisions by creating better product awareness.

We are consistently renovating and upgrading the ways to come up with new and improved ideas and give our users a better dating experience, Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO, QuackQuack, said. “With more than 87 million profile views and approximately 21 million chats exchanged in the last month, QuackQuack’s success rate is at a new high. With our new celebrity ad campaign, we are levelling to leave a more lasting mark on our audience and achieve better brand recognition,” he added.

QuackQuack aims to tap into the areas of friendship and love, the company said in an official statement. Additionally, the company stated that its new ad campaign aims to target audiences from tier 1 and tier 2 cities and consequently strengthen its footing among users from smaller cities and towns. It also added that the celebrity brand videos focus on elaborating on the ease of dating online and aim to make a dynamic impact on the dating community, reaching people from every nook and corner of the country.

