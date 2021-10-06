Qapita raises $15 million in Series A round

Funds will be used to add more software products, liquidity solutions and a digital marketplace for private securities

Equity management SaaS solution Qapita has raised a series A round of $15 million co-led by East Ventures (Growth Fund) and Vulcan Capital, with participation from NYCA and other existing investors including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners. Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore and Indonesia including Alto Partners, Partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal, founder, Avaana Capital and Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of Udaan also invested in this round. Qapita can become the connective tissue between private companies, their employees, shareholders and investors on all equity related matters, Willson Cuaca, co-founder and managing partner, East Ventures, stated. “The start-up ecosystem in Indonesia and the broader region is growing at a rapid pace. We are looking forward to accelerating the mission of team Qapita in capturing this opportunity, starting with the support of our seed fund and continuing with the growth fund,” he added.

Qapita has previously raised $7.25 million in earlier rounds of funding. With the fresh funds, Qapita plans to add more products to its platform that will not only provide solutions for private companies and start-ups, but also to investors, shareholders and employees. Qapita also plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between their investors and employee stakeholders. With this latest round, Qapita plans to amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia and India. “We are in some of the fastest growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets,” Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and co-founder, Qapita, said.

Qapita expects the value of private securities in this region to exceed $1.0-1.5 trillion (with 200-250 unicorns) in the next few years and that scalable digital solutions will be critical for such an ecosystem to thrive. Qapita’s equity management software solves pain points relating to HR (ESOP), finance and fundraising for private companies, investors, shareholders and employees. Its marketplace will enable secondary transactions for these stakeholders. Qapita estimates that more than $150 billion of equity will need liquidity solutions. “India and the entire South-East Asia region already have a very vibrant startup ecosystem that is going to grow exponentially in the next few years with large capital inflows. Endiya Partners firmly believes Qapita with their comprehensive liquidity solution suite for private, high-growth companies will be the platform of choice,” Sateesh Andra, managing director, Endiya Partners, highlighted.

