Q&A | CK Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company

Titan rolled out ‘Titan Shaurya’, an initiative for the Indian Armed Forces, on Thursday with special offers at Titan outlets. CK Venkataraman, managing director, Titan Company, speaks to Vaishali Dar on the change in consumption patterns and pushing growth across brands. Edited excerpts.

How has the year been in terms of demand and supply? Which segment has performed best: jewellery, eyewear or watches?

The financial year has begun well for us with a strong performance in Q1 across all business segments. The company recorded the highest profit of `1,066 crore for Q1FY23 in comparison to `82 crore in Q1 FY22. Despite the challenging macro environment, the outlook for the remaining quarters looks positive and we continue to execute investment plans in India and chosen international geographies. Each segment has a different opportunity. It is substantially also because we operate in categories where the market share opportunity is very high, like jewellery and wearables. In the watch category, we have over 50% market share, where we are constantly innovating on products and pushing growth.

Do you plan to implement omnichannel initiatives now that things are getting back to normal?

We have invested substantially in digital and all that paid off in the past two years, including customer relationship management and big data tools. The adoption and role of digital channels has increased. We have also seen substantial growth in ecommerce sales. The customer as well as the brand got used to new ways of selling, whether it is video shopping or mobile commerce. But people want to buy physically from stores as well, and store sales are always high — close to 90% — but from under 5% we moved to 12% in omnichannel, which is huge in one year and 18 months. In some categories, this will continue to gallop.

Are you expecting this festive season to be better than last year?

Certainly. We are expecting 15-20% more sales this year.

Do you observe a change in consumer behaviour?

Travel and socialising are back. People are attending weddings. We are in the categories of feel- and look-good products and we are aligned with this explosion.

Jewellery is an important segment in your portfolio. What kind of demand do you see this wedding season?

Very, very positive demand. Jewellery business reported an EBIT of `1,027 crore in Q1FY23 compared to `207 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Apart from the general mood of the public, we are also seeing an acceleration in the formalising of the category. People are moving to trusted and hallmark-approved brands like Tanishq. Also, jewellery brands like Tanishq are gaining traction in North America and Canada, where investment in jewellery and gold is big. We are ambitious in these countries and in the coming two years, we plan to open 20 stores, majority in franchise model, each in the Gulf countries and North America (New Jersey, Texas, Illinois, Bay Area, Canada).

Are luxury watches doing well?

Yes, [the segment] is big. Overall the economic situation in the country is bearable. The well-off are doing better, but the middle class is affected with pay cuts and inflation, which has a bearing on products targeting such people. A performance watch inspired by pilots will be launched soon.

What about fragrances and ethnic wear segments?

We are looking at a big expansion for Taneira, with 200 stores in the coming months to bring the brand close to every customer. We want Indians to use more fragrances instead of deodorants by bringing world-class products at affordable prices, and even though it’s a small category, we want to scale up like all our other brands.

