Q42021 records highest ad volumes for a quarter since 2019: BARC

For television, 2021 closed on a high with 155 million seconds to 25% growth in December ‘21 ad volumes over 2019. From an overall perspective, 2021 recorded a 22% growth in ad volumes over 2020 and 18% over 2019. Post a rollercoaster ride in 2020 on account of the pandemic and lockdown, 2021 was a strong positive year for the broadcast industry, Aaditya Pathak, head – client partnership and revenue function, BARC India, said. “We witnessed increased attention from marketers towards television, across languages, while welcoming new brands to the medium throughout the year. Ad Volumes for digital native and e-commerce brands indicate that marketers continued to bet on television to establish stronger relationships and effective communication with their consumers. With a total of 155 million seconds of advertising volumes in December 2021, we can say with optimism that the broadcast industry ended 2021 on an encouraging note,” he stated.

As per the report, over 4,000 brands advertised on television in December 2021. Of 2,524 advertisers and 4,104 brands, there were 19% new advertisers and brands on TV in December 2021. Furthermore, e-commerce, BFSI, retail and textiles witnessed the sharpest growth over previous years, registering more than 40% growth each when compared to December 2019. Interestingly, ad volumes for corporate/brand image category surged by 42% over December 2020.

Advertising volumes on Hindi language channels continued to grow consistently with 15% and 22% growth over December 2020 and 2019, respectively. Meanwhile, English language channels recovered with a 15% growth over December 2020. Ad volumes for Bhojpuri language channels witnessed the highest growth with 120% over December 2019 while Punjabi increased by 83% over December 2019. Oriya and Assamese ad volumes also recorded a 50% growth over December 2019, while Marathi channels ad volumes grew by 47% as compared to December 2019.

