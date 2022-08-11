Q Marathi rolls out content line-up for the festive season

Q Marathi has announced its content slate for the festive season with a slew of new programming initiatives with creator-Led shows, movie band, and a watch and win contest. The channel claims to have innovated and curated content, adding drama and comedy genre to its primetime programming with Gavakadhchya Goshti, MukkamPost BhannatWadi, and Goshta Lay Beshta, airing daily at 8:00 PM, 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM respectively.

The new shows will offer viewers entertainment that is unique to Q Marathi and universally appealing, Neeta Thakare, business head, Q Marathi, said. “Shravan is one of the most auspicious periods in Maharashtra’s culture and it was only apt for us to celebrate with our audiences by introducing fresh content line up with a programming strategy that allows us to tap into an entirely new set of creators. It will further drive viewer engagement and build loyalty for our channel. We are sure that viewers will continue to appreciate our offering and propositions while we continue to build Q Marathi as a wholesome Marathi entertainment destination,” she added.

Gavakadhchya Goshti, a rural drama, emphasises on small things in life and takes on a reminiscent journey of times when things were simple. On the other hand, MukkamPost BhannatWadi, is a rustic comedy with special ‘banter’ stories from the best entertainers of rural Maharashtra, whereas Goshta Lay Beshta will showcase handpicked stories that will touch the emotional chords of the viewers and explore the happy place in one’s memories with raw emotional storytelling.

In addition to this, Q Marathi has also launched Bhannat Cinema, a family-bonding movie band showcasing entertaining movies of popular Marathi actors from August 13-15, 2022 at 11:30 AM and thereafter every Sunday at 11:30 AM.

Q Marathi aims to create new benchmarks in entertainment and engagement through content that will continue to captivate new viewers while connecting with the existing audiences.

