PVR rolls out new brand film featuring Aamir Khan

PVR Cinemas is rolling out a multi-media campaign with a film – ‘Iss Andhere mein bahut Roshni hai’ featuring actor Aamir Khan to celebrate its 25 years in India. The concept for the film was derived from a consumer insight and the poem was written by Vineet KKN Panchhi which was further evolved for the film. The film idea comes from the insight of all the emotions and experiences the audience goes through. As per the company, the film is a perfect play of light and darkness, taking the viewer on a journey that is brought to life inside cinemas.

The entertainment industry, the viewership patterns as well as the audience has evolved over the years and PVR has been able to live up to their expectations, Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Limited, said. “As we continue to meaningfully engage consumers as well as introduce them to newer cinematic experiences, our focus will remain on bringing winning stories to the screen and adding joy and comfort to the life of our stakeholders,” he added.’

Founded in 1997, PVR claims to have introduced the latest cinematic formats from across the world to the Indian audience. The brand claims to have evolved with changing times. Through PVR Privilege, entertainment loyalty programme, it strives to deliver to its customers an experience which is specific to their consumption behavior. ’It’s been an eventful and a phenomenal journey for PVR over the last 25 years and we are extremely excited and humbled as we celebrate this milestone. The enduring customer loyalty as well as enhanced brand recall and perception associated with our brand is an outcome of our customer obsession. Innovation has been our cornerstone to building a more delightful, cinematic atmosphere and delivering an exceptional experience to our patrons,’’ Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited, highlighted.

Also Read: Weave Capital announces $75 million venture fund

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook