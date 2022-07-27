PVR launches its latest innovation in cinema advertising

PVR Cinemas has announced its latest innovation in the in-cinema advertising space. The company has introduced 270-degree on-screen experiential in-cinema advertising to drive higher excitement for brands with Maruti Suzuki coming onboard as the first advertiser to use this platform to launch its 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza in cinemas. The experiential view of the product is being showcased in select PVR locations at Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bangalore for a week.

PVR is really looking forward to collaborating with more brands and advertisers to revolutionise the in-cinema advertising, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited, said. “Innovation is at the core of PVR, and we are optimistic of offering our customers and advertisers something which is beyond their expectations. We are confident that this innovative method of advertising, which is ideal for product debuts, will help brands make a lasting impression on theatregoers’ emotions,” he added.

As per the company, the differentiated offering from PVR in collaboration with XPERIA GROUP, an OOH media company uses 3D Projection Mapping on the side walls, powered by hybrid technological integration. Projection mapping can actually convert ordinary commercials into highly attention-grabbing commercials and gives the content a new life.

After the pandemic, PVR has forged strong partnerships with movies and brands were forged in the process. Post it’s reopening, PVR tied up with leading personal care brand Dettol as a hygiene partner for its customer care program (PVR Cares). For the first time in the history of world cinema, PVR & SS Rajamouli came together with PVR reimagining its brand identity and logo as ‘PVRRR’ and launch PVRRR NFT iconic digital collectibles of the movie. A shift in the aspirations of customers from value buying to seeking experience led to the launch of Kotak PVR Movie Debit Card, India’s first co-branded movie debit card.



PVR claims to have high affinity among young audiences including a sizeable section of its loyal customers and PVR chose this differentiated approach to create a youthful and exciting appeal for Brezza customers. Families bond over the shared experience of watching movies and a utility vehicle purchase is mostly a family decision, hence the experiential advertising works well for the launch of the brand.

