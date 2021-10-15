PVR Cinemas to screen ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches live

The screening of T20 matches on the large screen will help in bringing back audiences to cinemas, PVR said.

PVR Cinemas has entered a new partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for live screening of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India. As part of the deal, PVR Cinemas will screen all matches of India along with the semi-finals and final. These matches will be screened across over 75 cinemas and in more than 35 cities in India, PVR said in an official statement. The seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is beginning on October 17, 2021 with the final scheduled on November 14,2021.

“We are extremely happy to know about the association with ICC. The big screen offers a unique opportunity to maximise the coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Cricket and movies complement each other as in India they are considered as two religions that unite the country. Movie watching and cricket watching is a shared entertainment experience and when it magnified on the big screen leads to an adrenaline rush from fans quite similar to a stadium,” Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, said.

After facing stringent lockdown restrictions for a long time, the multiplex industry is still in the revival mode. Till now, cinemas in India are operating under restricted capacity and operating hours. But some states such as Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka are allowing to operate at 100% capacity. While audiences are gradually resuming their movie going experience at cinemas with new movies being released, the screening of T20 matches on the large screen will further help in bringing back audiences to cinemas, PVR said.

The cinema chain comprises 849 screens at 177 properties in 72 cities, in India and Sri Lanka. PVR offers an array of formats in the premium screen category as well. It claims to have a loyalty base of 1.2 million as part of its PVR Privilege program.

