Purplle unveils a new campaign with Sara Ali Khan

Purplle.com has launched its new campaign, aiming to position itself as ‘Har Indian Ka Beauty Destination’. Featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan, the campaign intends to encourage women to explore their beauty needs and their diversity. The campaign went live across Sara Ali Khan’s social platforms and will be promoted across languages and distributed via digital and social channels.

The campaign highlights the message that Purplle has a beauty product for every Indian, Nippun Aneja, chief business officer, Purplle.com, said, “Beauty is very personal and exploratory. Different skin types, skin tones, weather conditions, and textures can influence a consumer’s journey. Today, with digital breaking access barriers, the beauty experience is full of personalised solutions. Powered by technology, Purplle caters to the many requirements of consumers with various offerings and products. Our positioning encourages women to explore a wide range of products,” Aneja added.

The new campaign highlights the brand proposition by showcasing a diverse group of friends, who find their match on the beauty e-commerce platform. “I hope many young girls can resonate with our campaign and, whatever their definition of beauty, they can truly indulge in all that they like on Purplle. For the campaign, we brought to light the brand’s personality,” Khan stated.

Founded in 2012, Purplle.com is an e-beauty platform. The platform claims to have over 1000 brands with nearly 60,000 products, available on its website and app. The company investors include Kedaara, Premji Invest, Sequoia Capital India Goldman Sachs, Ivy Cap Ventures, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, and JSW Ventures.

Read Also: Health OK launches a new digital film with Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook