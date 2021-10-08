Purplle.com unveils #PurplleWaliDiwali campaign featuring Sara Ali Khan

The platform is hosting its Diwali sale from October 20-26

Online beauty product platform Purplle.com has launched its festive campaign, #PurplleWaliDiwali. The campaign that features actor Sara Ali Khan is live across television, print, digital, and social media channels. Moreover, the platform is hosting its Diwali sale from October 20-26. “We wanted to make this Diwali even more special for our consumers during our biggest sale of the season. This year everyone will have the freedom to choose their very own free Diwali gift every time they shop with us, on every order they place,” Nippun Aneja, chief business officer, Purplle.com, said.

In the campaign, Sara Ali Khan is seen grooving to the tune of ‘Yeh Diwali Purplle Wali’ which has been recreated from the famous ‘Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani’ song. For its social media promotion, the brand has roped in over 3,000 influencers as well who will be grooving to the song voiced by Anushka Manchanda.

This festive season, the platform is offering discounts on Purplle’s exclusive labels including Purplle, NY Bae, Good Vibes, Alps Goodness, Stay Quirky as well as on prominent third-party brands. However, the offer will be applicable on orders above Rs 500.

“With a strong insight, we aimed at making a campaign where the unique proposition of a free Diwali gift on every order, comes to life. We created a fun, quirky, celebration, in the Purplle world, leveraging the brand ethos. With sharp lyrics, we ensured our core communication stands out on a unique, trendy canvas,” Arun Iyer, founder, and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital, stated.

Purplle.com, founded in 2012, claims to have seven million monthly active users. It has over 500 brands with nearly 20,000 products on its website and app. The company is backed by renowned investors such as Sequoia Capital India, Goldman Sachs, Ivy Cap Ventures, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, and JSW Ventures.

