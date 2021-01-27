Purplle.com ropes in Sara Ali Khan as its first brand ambassador

With a robust communication plan, Purplle will reach the heartlands of India to take its vision forward

Online beauty marketplace Purplle.com has signed actor Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. Purplle and Sara have come together to empower women to look inside out beautiful, the company said. With a robust communication plan, Purplle will reach the heartlands of India to take its vision forward.

The brand’s newly launched campaign #GoPurplle featuring the actor is based on the tenet of ‘Beauty for All’. The 360-degree campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Spring Marketing Capital and highlights Purplle’s product ranges. In the campaign, Sara also shares their two-day-no-questions-asked return policy and free delivery for anyone’s first order on Purplle.

“Sara exemplifies the confidence and determination of a strong new-age woman. She is expressive, authentic and extremely comfortable in her skin, making her a powerful role model for young girls. Sara will lend her voice to inspire consumers to embrace their own unique journey; to make beauty reach the comfort of every home. This association is a step towards further strengthening the connect with our consumers. We look forward to an exciting partnership together,” Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO, Purplle.com said.

For Arun Iyer, co-founder, Spring Marketing Capital, Purplle’s endeavour is to not only become a one-stop destination for beauty but also democratise beauty, and make it accessible to all consumers. “Purplle has a wide variety of natural products, an unparalleled offering in today’s market. Our aim has been to communicate all these features of the platform to consumers in a fun, quirky yet informative manner with Sara Ali Khan sharing our story,” he added.

“Purplle stands for beauty that is inclusive and accessible to all. It enables women to fulfil their aspirations and even envision bigger dreams, as they look and feel their best. I am extremely excited to embark on this journey with Purplle,” Khan added on the association.

