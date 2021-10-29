Purplle.com gets $75 million in funding from Kedaara, others

The fresh fund will accelerate the company’s goal to deliver six to eight times growth in the next five year

Beauty e-commerce platform Purplle.com announced on Friday it has raised $75 million in a new financing round. Existing investors such as Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures have participated in the round, while the company has onboarded new investor Kedaara as well. The fresh fund will accelerate the company’s goal to deliver six to eight times growth in the next five years. Moreover, the investment will further strengthen Purplle’s position as it scales to build a global multibillion-dollar beauty company from India, the company said in a statement. IndigoEdge was the sole advisor of the transaction.

“Being one of the marquee investors in India, Kedaara’s rich experience across consumer and tech will empower us in our next phase of growth. With this investment, we will strengthen our technological capabilities, deepen our talent pool, introduce new and innovative products and brands, invest in entrepreneurs building differentiated beauty offerings, and create a treasure chest for potential acquisitions,” Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO, Purplle.com, said.

The company claims to have grown its GMV by six times in the last three years. The company has over 1300 employees across multiple functions, it claimed. For further growth, the company wants to continue forging exclusive partnerships with both domestic and global brands. Earlier this year, the platform raised $45 million in another funding round.

“Led by an innovative, passionate, and strong execution focused team, Purplle has demonstrated market leading growth and continues to build a unique platform focused on the ethos of democratising beauty and personal care across India. We believe Purplle offers a unique value proposition and a superior customer experience and will continue to have strong tailwinds for a long time,” Sunish Sharma, co-CEO and managing partner, Kedaara and Anant Gupta, managing director, Kedaara, said.

