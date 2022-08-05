Purina partners with DC League of Super-Pets; plans multi-channel campaign for Purina Supercoat #UnleashTheSuper

Purina Supercoat has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming animated action adventure—DC League of Super-Pets. As a part of the association, Purina Supercoat will roll out a social media campaign, led by a 30-second digital video. The video would be leveraged on YouTube and OTT platforms. Beyond this, Purina also would also be activating some key movie theaters, RWAs and in-store branding across major cities.

“We find common grounds of association as both the brands are proponents of discovering and unleashing your best self – in humans and in pets. We are hopeful to catch the imagination of pet-parents through this association,” Gaurav Kwatra, managing director, Purina Petcare India, said.

For George John, director – marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures (India), through this partnership, WB have been able to effectively reach the common core target audience for the film and also for Purina – Pet Parents.

Purina Supercoat claims to be a complete and balanced dry dog food which provides tailored nutrition for a dog’s overall health. Purina Supercoat with SMARTBLEND of real chicken, proteins, vitamins and minerals givesa dog whole body health. Its nutrition is backed by more than 100 years of pet care expertise of Nestlé Purina and helps keep a dog in top condition by aiding muscle strength, immune defense, healthy digestion and a shiny coat. Purina PetCare believes that pets and people are better together and is committed to helping pets live longer, happier and healthier lives through proper nutrition and care. For almost 120 years, Purina has been one of the pioneers in providing nutritious and palatable products made to the highest standards of quality and safety.

