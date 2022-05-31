Puretech Digital retains the integrated digital marketing mandate of Vijay Sales

Digital agency Puretech Digital, has retained and expanded its mandate for Vijay Sales, one of the names in electronics and consumer durables space. Under the current mandate, the agency will handle performance marketing, organic search growth, social media marketing, and content marketing for the electronic store. The agency will focus on strategising for creative content and amplifying the brand’s social media presence across all the social media platforms.

“Puretech Digital has been associated with us as our digital partner for over two years now and has been instrumental in implementing some noteworthy campaigns and projects. We look forward to seeing our strengthened association turning more fruitful and us achieving our renewed goals,” Karan Gupta, director, Vijay Sales said.

To be noted, the brand has been closely working with Puretech Digital for the past one and a half years and they now look at a strengthened association that will drive the growth for Vijay Sales through a holistic view. As per the company, Puretech Digital has played a vital role in the digital journey of Vijay Sales and has scaled exponential growth for the brand since 2020.

As per Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital, what started as an engagement for the festival of Diwali has now turned into a multi-faceted union with the agency taking charge of integrated digital growth of the brand. “Vijay Sales has grown manifold with us since November 2020 and we have overcome a plethora of challenges through timely and effective solutions. We look forward to the next phase of our digital journey with them,” he added.

Puretech Digital is a full-service independent digital marketing agency based out of Mumbai. Helmed by Prashant Deorah, the agency has a team of around 200 individuals across various lines of services. The agency offers digital solutions to brands aided with creativity and technology-driven insights. Their services include brand solutions, content studio, performance marketing, web build and related services. Along with Puretech Digital, it has Quantent, a brand and content agency and Credencys, a technology agency under its roof.

Read Also: Bombay Shaving Company Women unveils digital campaign #SayYesToTheCup

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook