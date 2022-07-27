Puretech Digital launches its new branded content vertical ‘RevUp’

Digital agency Puretech Digital has announced the launch of its new branded content vertical RevUp. The new vertical will offer custom solutions that empower brands to build and sustain audiences over prolonged periods of time. The vertical will be headed by Aastha Beecham who has been associated with the agency since 2021.

“The journey with Puretech Digital has been very enriching. We are looking forward to bringing our A-game to the fore as we create and deliver ingenious content that resonates with the audience and leaves a mark out there. With a young and dynamic team replete with ideas, we are raring to go and I am looking forward to the great experiences we will be building together in the future,” Aastha Beecham, business director – Rev Up, Puretech Digital, said. Beecham brings in more than 14 years of diverse experience across various industries like IT, Media, Fashion, Lifestyle, Beauty, and FMCG. A highly motivated sales professional, branded content strategist, and a digital marketer with strong leadership abilities, Aastha will overlook a team of 12 young and passionate content creators, graphic artists, video editors, and storytellers that have been revolutionizing content one brand at a time.

As per the agency, RevUp has been launched with the idea to showcase the agency’s excellence in creative communication in addition to their performance marketing services. The vertical builds effective communication that resonates with the brand’s key audience, and evokes conversations and meaningful engagement. The team has been working right from conceptualisation to production and dissemination of the content.

For Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital, with RevUp, the aim is to showcase the creative expertise that Puretech Digital holds along with its stronghold in the performance marketing domain. “The team is all set to exhibit outstanding projects and works in the creative content space while empowering brands to scale their audience connect.”

The vertical has worked with brands such as Calvin Klein eyewear, Vijay Sales, HT Media, Times Group, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Mirae Asset, and Pinc Insurance, among others.

