Puretech Digital elevates Kedar Kulkarni and Hardik Shah as vice presidents, digital

Puretech Digital, a Mumbai-based digital agency has elevated Kedar Kulkarni and Hardik Shah as vice presidents, digital. “The senior-level elevations are in sync with our firm’s view and growth plans in the next few years. Kulkarni and Shah have played a pivotal role in our journey and understand the company’s vision and ideologies,” Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital said.

Both the vice presidents will work on the marketing automation and data ecosystems at Puretech Digital in order to ensure client success. “Digital marketing is an ever-evolving space and I look forward to working with them to bring in some path-breaking solutions for our clients. I am sure they will continue to drive excellence and take us to greater heights,” Deorah added. The top-level elevations are a part of the agency’s growth strategy in the coming years.

Kulkarni has been a part of Puretech Digital for more than 10 years. He leads businesses for growth marketing and analytics.

Shah holds over 12 years of experience with expertise that spans several sectors including travel, hospitality, BFSI, fashion, health, IT, real estate, and B2B with a focus on organic growth marketing.

Puretech Digital is a full-service independent digital marketing agency based out of Mumbai. Helmed by Prashant Deorah, the agency claims to have a team of around 200 individuals across various lines of services. The agency offers digital solutions to brands. Their services include brand solutions, content studio, performance marketing, web build and related services.

The Puretech Network is among the digitally experienced agencies with expertise and resources across all digital marketing disciplines. Along with Puretech Digital, it has Quantent, a full-service brand and content agency and Credencys, a full-service technology agency under its roof.

Read Also: Whitespirit Brew and Distillery Limited appoints Karan Gupta as founder and managing director for Whitespirit Brew

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook