PumPumPum ropes in Nikhil Sharma as AVP, growth and marketing

PumPumPum has roped in Nikhil Sharma as the assistant vice president, growth and marketing. In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for scaling up and executing the company’s integrated marketing strategies and driving the company’s corporate reputation forward with a focus on its branding efforts.

Sharma’s experience across industries is a strength that the company can leverage as subscription of a used car is a nascent concept in India, and the company needs an experienced mind to tap that segment of consumer buying habit, Tarun Lawadia, CEO and founder, and Sameer Kalra, co-founder and CGO, PumPumPum said. “Given the growth in the car leasing niche market, Sharma’s experience in the mobility industry along with his innovative marketing and growth strategies will be invaluable in helping us achieve our goal,” they added.

Sharma has over 14 years of experience working with various brands in the country. He founded two different start-ups, one a digital marketing agency, A Cup of Tea, and the other, an FMCG brand, Golden Nectar, where he was in charge of marketing and growth. Previously, Sharma was also associated with AVIS India, leading its India’s marketing team.

For Sharma, PumPumPum is based on a business model that has the potential to disrupt the current used-car ecosystem. “I admire the company and its leadership for its work culture, founding values, and strong footprint in the market. I am looking forward to being a part of the team to contribute to its next milestones to disrupt the car leasing market,” he stated.

As per the company, post pandemic, people are opting for personal transportation over public transportation and this led to the rise in interest in used cars. PumPumPum buys used cars and then leases them forward. “PumPumPum is planning to reach over 15 cities in the span of the next three years and is already recording a demand from metros as well as non-metro markets,” the company said.

