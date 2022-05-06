Puma launches a new campaign for its yoga collection

Sports brand Puma unveiled its new campaign #YogaAnywhereEverywhere. Featuring actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, the campaign promotes the brand’s new yoga collection.

The actress is a yoga enthusiast, and it reflects in the way she shot frame-by-frame for the Puma campaign, Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing, Puma India, said. “The digital film matches the fervour of the new collection. People will be able to perform yoga in the new range anywhere and everywhere,” she added.

In the film, the actress is seen flexing and performing yoga asanas in the brand’s new collection, anywhere and everywhere, from the elevator to the parking lot.

“Puma’s new digital film captures my love for yoga. As a part of my daily routine, I do actually stretch into a quick yoga asana or indulge in a few rounds of pranayama to stay calm and relaxed,” Khan added.

