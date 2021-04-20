Puma India signs Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal

The duo joins Puma’s roaster of cricketers that include Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sushma Verma and Yuvraj Singh

Global sports brand Puma has signed a long-term partnership deal with Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal. The duo joins Puma’s roaster of cricketers that include Indian captain Virat Kohli; wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul; women’s national cricketer, Sushma Verma and names like Yuvraj Singh.

At Puma, we are committed to promoting new-age cricketing talent in India, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia said. “Washington and Devdutt have displayed remarkable resilience and grit on field that has led to their meteoric rise as athletes. We have always believed in supporting not just established players, but also talent with immense future potential. We will continue to partner with young athletes, also at grassroots to give back to India’s sporting ecosystem,” he added further.

“Feels great to be associated with a brand like Puma which has some of the world’s greatest athletes in their roaster. Watching Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul closely has given me a deeper insight into the brand. Puma adds a lot of credibility to an athletes’ journey and I’m excited to work with the brand in India,” Sundar said.

“I’m extremely excited to sign with Puma. The brand is associated with the best athletes around the world and I’m honoured to be a part of that legacy. A partnership with a global sports brand like Puma is really a big motivation for young athletes like me. I’m looking forward to a long-term association with the brand,” Padikkal stated.

Puma is a German sports brand, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For over 70 years, Puma has pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for athletes. Puma offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as football, running and training, basketball, golf, and motorsports. The Puma Group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf and Dobotex. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

