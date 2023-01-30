PUMA India onboards Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador

PUMA India has announced the onboarding of India’s women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador. According to the company, Kaur will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year, under the partnership.

“The way she plays — bold and fierce cricket – makes her a fit for our brand which embodies the same qualities and ethos. As a brand, PUMA has said it always stayed ahead of the times and committed to supporting, celebrating and empowering women in sports. This association is a big step in that direction. Kaur is a sporting icon and, with this partnership, we hope to inspire younger generations and help Indian women’s cricket reach greater heights,” Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA (India and Southeast Asia), claimed.

On Saturday, the brand posted a teaser video of a player at the stumps and quizzed the audience to guess PUMA’s next brand ambassador. According to the company, from the 5000 responses collected over 36 hours, 80% of the consumers had assumed the brand ambassador to be a male cricketer, it claimed.

For the company, Kaur will join the company’s roster of sportspersons, including names such as Virat Kohli, Usain Bolt, Sunil Chhetri, Mary Kom, Harleen Deol, and Avani Lekhara, among others.

Also Read Tonic Worldwide onboarded as digital partner for Waman Hari Pethe

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook