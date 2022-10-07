PUMA becomes official kit partner of Revenant Esports

Revenant Esports has announced sports brand PUMA as their official kit partner for the upcoming season. As per the company, this association came as one of the major non-endemic brand collaborations in the Indian esports industry. Under the terms of the partnership, Revenant Esports’ creators and Esports roster will don the exclusive kits produced by PUMA.

This partnership is a step in the right direction for Revenant Esports and a testament to the company’s aim of enriching the experience of the Esports community and its fans, Rohit Jagasia, founder and CEO, Revenant Esports, said. “Esports merchandise has become an integral part of the industry in the last few years and seeing our athletes, creators, fans wear the apparel is a privilege. Together we hope to achieve immense success in the coming years and capitalise on the growing Esports culture in the country,” he added.

With both brands sharing similar ideologies in terms of propelling Esports to greater heights, they will leverage this association to make their presence felt among the Esports community in India. By joining forces with Revenant Esports and their fanbase, they will look to maximise their potential in the Indian Esports market.

According to Vishal Gupta, executive director-retail, PUMA India, India is one of the biggest markets for the video gaming community and competitive Esports is immensely influencing the youth across tiers. “We are looking forward to associating with Revenant Esports as their official Kit Partner and become the first leading sportswear brand in the country to enter the deeply engaging space of Esports. That Esports getting incorporated as a medal sport into the Asian Games next year is evidence of its huge popularity and potential today. As a brand, PUMA strongly supports influences on youth culture such as sports, fitness, art, cinema, music and now new age sports i.e. Esports. With this association, Puma and Revenant will leverage each other’s huge audience base and wide reach to connect with Esports athletes in the country and penetrate deeper into the market,” he highlighted.

According to the recent FICCI-EY report, 100 brands have invested in Indian Esports this year, compared to 72 in 2021. Similar to traditional sports, Esports merchandise is a crucial component that fuels the growth of an Esports organisation by spreading brand awareness and building loyalty among their passionate set of fans.

