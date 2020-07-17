  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pulp Strategy’s Ambika Sharma on life beyond work

By: |
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 6:59 AM

From The Art of War to The Godfather, NCIS are some of the books and shows, she loves

Ambika Sharma, founder and MD, Pulp Strategy

On my bookshelf

The Art of War by Sun Tzu

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…

I would like to watch The Godfather yet again. And I love the series NCIS.

My inspiration is…

Anand Mahindra. He is a nationalist and, more importantly, he has invested in R&D to ensure that Mahindra is not just a brand to reckon with in India, but also well-known across the globe.

A famous quote I swear by…

‘Fear is temporary. Regret is permanent.’

My wanderlust

Ladakh and Cebu

