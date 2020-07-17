Pulp Strategy’s Ambika Sharma on life beyond work

Ambika Sharma, founder and MD, Pulp Strategy

On my bookshelf

The Art of War by Sun Tzu

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…

I would like to watch The Godfather yet again. And I love the series NCIS.

My inspiration is…

Anand Mahindra. He is a nationalist and, more importantly, he has invested in R&D to ensure that Mahindra is not just a brand to reckon with in India, but also well-known across the globe.

A famous quote I swear by…

‘Fear is temporary. Regret is permanent.’

My wanderlust

Ladakh and Cebu

