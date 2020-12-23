Pulp Strategy bags digital mandate for Whirlpool

The agency will build and manage technology, media planning, media buying, digital creative and content, and social media

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has assigned its digital mandate to Pulp Strategy. The mandate covers markets in SAARC countries such as Whirlpool Bangladesh, Whirlpool Nepal, Whirlpool Sri Lanka, and so on.

As a part of the mandate, Pulp Strategy will handle the brand’s presence across all digital platforms, including building and managing technology, media planning, media buying, digital creative and content, and social media. The digital agency will also be responsible for planning and executing new digital initiatives for the brand.

“Pulp Strategy has shown a deep understanding of the digital consumer journey and are aligned to our goals. We are looking to work with them closely to increase our brand preference and engagement across touchpoints in DCJ leveraging their creative prowess and data-driven approach,” Shivram B, head SAARC, exports and NB Unit, Whirlpool, said on the association with the agency.

The association was kickstarted with Whirlpool’s new festival campaign for washing machines that talks about the advanced ability of Whirlpool washing machines in hygiene and care. The campaign for washing machines went live in Bangladesh as the market saw a surge in washing machine demand.

“We take immense pride in the work we have done previously for brands across the business spectrum, ranging from emerging start-ups to global brands. Whirlpool has powerful products on their portfolio, vibrant, fast paced with immense potential in the digital space. In the coming times, we will focus on improving engagement and infusing technology into the current digital practice while we work towards strengthening the brand’s digital presence,” Ambika Sharma, managing director, Pulp Strategy, said.

