Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity launches ‘Own The Show’ campaign ahead of women’s day

Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity has launched a campaign ‘Own The Show’ which aims to showcase the strength and resilience of women who can juggle multiple roles and excel in each one.

As per the firm, the campaign highlights women as multitasking leaders in society, emphasizing the message of “Why be one, when you can be many things?”

“Our team consists of about 100 women who work effortlessly day and night to provide an excellent hospitality experience and with this campaign we aim to celebrate the achievements of these women,” said Vineet Mishra, cluster general manager.

The campaign features a musical video that explores the everyday life of a woman who manages her personal and professional responsibilities with ease. The video features the employees of Pullman & Novotel, including women from various departments, such as HODs, f&b, spa, security, front office, and sales and marketing team members.

Through this musical campaign, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity said that it aims to inspire women to continue pursuing their dreams and achieving their personal and professional goals.

