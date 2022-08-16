Publicis Worldwide India names Oindrila Roy as managing director

Oindrila Roy has been appointed as managing director at Publicis Worldwide India. In her new role, she will work towards fostering rapid growth and benchmarking Publicis Worldwide as the agency of choice for brands and the industry, the company said in a statement. Additionally, the appointment will dial up Publicis Worldwide India’s offerings and spectrum of expertise in the marketplace, with technology, experience and data-fuelled creative solutions. She will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide, India.

Publicis Worldwide is the flagship agency network for the Groupe and India is a very critical market, Srivastava said. “Finding the right leader for PWW was quite a task. Roy is just the right person for the role for many reasons. She is that rare breed who has solid traditional brand management experience along with a keen sense of where the future lies. Roy has a rich and varied exposure to creative agencies, media and data, which our wonderful brands and clients can benefit from. Having worked in the Groupe before, she is familiar with the philosophy of ‘Power of One’ and the magic it can create for our client partners,” he added.

Over the past 20 years, Roy has held senior positions across organisations such as JWT, Leo Burnett, Edelweiss, and Essence (Group M) where she worked across multiple industries such as BFSI, FMCG, beauty, e-commerce, ed-tech and a whole host of direct-to-consumer brands.

“I will focus on building a team that delivers on effective solutions for our client’s business challenges. This role will add on to the momentum that Paritosh Srivastava and the team have for the agency, which is to be counted among the most powerful creative and strategic outfits in the industry,” Roy stated on her new role.

Part of Publicis Groupe, Publicis Worldwide India works with clients such as Citibank, Zee, Heineken, Linen Club, Times Television Network, Enamor, HDFC Mutual Funds and Kalpataru among others.

