Publicis Worldwide India names Lokesh Sah as senior vice president

Lokesh Sah has been appointed as senior vice president of account management at Publicis Worldwide India (PWW), an advertising and communications agency.

The firm, with this appointment, aims to foster stronger client relationships and facilitate growth opportunities.



Over a career spanning more than two decades, Sah has managed several multinational and national brands, including Unilever, Samsung, MG Motors, IndianOil, Reckitt Benckiser, HSBC, Hero MotoCorp, Hamdard Laboratories, and Sony Playstation. He has held senior positions at Lowe, Cheil, FCB Ulka, Havas Worldwide, and TBWA.

His most recent role was at IdeateLabs, a digital-first agency, where he served as the head of account management.

“Lokesh’s skills and capabilities contribute to our product and vision of creating work that works for our client businesses and accelerates growth for the agency. His wealth of experience in the integrated brand-building space along with his admirable leadership skills bodes well for our momentum and phenomenal growth.” Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis Worldwide India.

“What is great is the implementation of a truly integrated model – The Power Of One, which is core to Publicis Groupe’s DNA. Being the world’s most valuable agency group, it gives me an opportunity to work under the guidance of great mentors and build powerful brands, in order to achieve new milestones.” said Lokesh Sah.

