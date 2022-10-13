Publicis Worldwide India appoints Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi as creative heads

Publicis Worldwide India has appointed Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi as creative heads. In their roles, their mandate would be to reinvigorate and amplify creative offerings while delivering integrated solutions that effectively solve the client’s business challenges. The duo will be based out of Mumbai.

Publicis Worldwide India has created some memorable campaigns over the years for many brands like Zee, Nerolac, ŠKODA, Heineken, HDFC MF, Maggi, Maruti and many more, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said. “Creative leadership at PWW has always been highly respected and admired. To fill such big shoes we couldn’t have brought better people and talent than Srijan and Pratheeb. They are an ideal team to take the legacy forward and keep telling amazing stories for our wonderful clients,” he added.

Ravi joins Publicis Worldwide India from Ogilvy India where his last role was as group creative director. He has also had stints with other agencies including Lowe MENA and Contract Advertising where he managed creative work for clients across a host of sectors including telecom, FMCG, travel and tourism, OTT, retail, among others. Some of the brands he has worked on include Tata Sky (which was rebranded to Tata Play), Maaza, Minute Maid, Tata Salt, Ferrero, Nutella, Cadbury Unity Bar, Unilever OMO, Lifebuoy, Axe, The Economist, ICC T20 World Cup, HotWheels, Westside- Retail fashion, Unilever Hamam, among others.

Meanwhile, Shukla joins the agency from Ogilvy India where his last role was as group creative director. He has also had stints across multiple agencies including DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett, Tilt Brand Solutions, among others, where he played a crucial role in facilitating creative work

for numerous clients across a host of domains including automobiles, fintech, broadcast media, OTTs, DTH, banking and finance, fantasy games, retail, FMCG, among others. Some of the prominent brands that he worked on include Tata Sky (now Tata Play), Dream11 IPL campaigns, Maaza, Minute Maid, Sony LIV launch, Zee rebranding, IPL for Sony Max etc. He was instrumental in the rebranding exercise of Tata Sky to Tata Play and also for Dream 11 – ‘Yeh apna game hai’ and ‘Yeh game hai mahaan’ campaigns.

“Publicis Worldwide India has a rich heritage of creativity and they are perfect for taking the legacy forward and establishing the agency as one of the most powerful creative outfits in the industry,” Oindrila Roy, MD, Publicis Worldwide India, stated.

