Publicis Worldwide India appoints Radhika Burman as vice president, strategic planning

She will report into Sanjay Sharma, managing director and chief strategy officer, BBH-Publicis Worldwide India

Publicis Worldwide India has announced the appointment of Radhika Burman as vice president – strategic planning. She will be based out of New Delhi and will report into Sanjay Sharma, managing director and chief strategy officer, BBH-Publicis Worldwide India.

In her new role, Burman will lead the strategy mandate for the New Delhi office, spearheading the strategic planning function for existing clients as well as driving growth through new business for the region. She will play a crucial role in the agency’s growth ambitions with an objective to deliver solutions driven by a well-rounded view on consumer insights that can be translated into powerful and actionable brand insights.

“In today’s complex and fast changing world, our clients need strong strategic partnerships more than ever. Radhika is an exceptional strategic mind who has the experience, expertise and energy to partner our clients in providing the right solutions for today’s challenges. In the coming days I see her playing a pivotal role in driving the growth and creative agenda for Publicis Worldwide in New Delhi,” Sharma said on the appointment.

Burman has over 11 years of experience both on the client side as well as across network agencies. In her last role, she was manager – strategy and consumer insights at Platinum Guild International and played a central role in the strategic planning process to build the platinum jewellery business for India by effectively analysing and translating consumer and trade research into insightful strategies. Prior to that she has worked at FCB and JWT and was part of the strategic planning team that worked on brands such as Zee, PepsiCo, Hero and Cargill among others.

“The focus will be to create seamless and consistent experiences for the brands we work on, across multiple channels and touch points. Given the challenging times we are in, the need to deliver unified marketing and messaging strategies has never been stronger. Our efforts will be to give our partners just that,” Burman added.

Read Also: Mars Wrigley India promotes Varun Kandhari as director marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook