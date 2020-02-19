Publicis Sapient acquires remaining equity in Sapient i7

The acquisition demonstrates Publicis Sapient’s commitment to invest in the digital business transformation of organisations

Publicis Sapient on Wednesday bought the remaining stake from Tquila Ventures. With this, Sapient.i7 becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Publicis Sapient. Jason English will be leading the global salesforce practice while the current CEO of Sapient i7, Stephen Aitken will lead regions including the UK, Europe and APAC regions. According to Jason English, SVP, the acquisition of Sapient i7 enhances the value Publicis Sapient brings to its clients. “Publicis Sapient has been delivering large scale digital business transformation for a number of years and Sapient i7 enables the company to offer digital business transformation on a truly global scale,” English said,

For Stephane Viallet, the acquisition demonstrates Publicis Sapient’s commitment to invest in the digital business transformation of organisations, leveraging Salesforce technology.” Stephane Viallet, VP, alliances, salesform.

Publicis Groupe’s net revenue stood at 9,800 million euros for full year 2019, compared with 8,969 million euros in 2018. The group posted a 9.3% increase in its net revenue.However, organic growth was -2.3% in 2019. According to the advertising conglomerate, the performance is in line with the expectations shared in October. “It reflects three well-identified negative factors. Firstly, an impact of attrition of around 200 basis points; secondly, the effect of contract losses in media in 2018; and thirdly, the repositioning of Publicis Sapient in the United States,” the company said in a statement adding that these negative effects were partially offset by the continued good performance of Strategic Game Changers, which saw its net revenue grow by 18%, and by the positive effect of budget gains in 2019.

It further reported that net revenue in Asia Pacific net revenue was up 8.9% on a reported basis and 0.8% on an organic basis. Australia recorded a decline of -7.0% in net revenue on an organic basis, China was down -1.8%, while Singapore and India recorded double-digit growth 16.5% and 10.4% respectively.

