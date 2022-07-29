Publicis Media bags PepsiCo India’s media mandate

Publicis Media has won the media mandate of PepsiCo India, following a multi-agency pitch. With the development, PepsiCo India has consolidated its media, creative and digital business with Publicis Groupe.

PepsiCo India, which happens to be one of the largest advertisers in the country, has media billings close to Rs 600 crore annually, as per industry experts.

The pitch process saw participation from agencies such as IPG Mediabrands, Dentsu and Omnicom Group. WPP Companies were not a part of the process.

Publicis Groupe is a global name in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities, communication, media, data and technology. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals. In India, Publicis Groupe’s clients includes Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Renault, HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Citigroup, GlaxoSmithKline, Compaq HP, Dabur India, Bharti Airtel, Daimler AG, Amazon, among others.

