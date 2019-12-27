Publicis Media bags media mandate for Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp is the dominant market leader in India with over 50% share in the domestic motorcycle market in India.

Motorcycles and scooter manufacturer Hero MotoCorp Ltd has appointed Publicis Media as its media agency for both traditional and digital media duties. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch. Publicis Media has created a bespoke platform – ‘Team Hero MotoCorp’ (team HMC) – that will be in charge of the account and will harness talent from across the organisation, both for the mainline and new-age mediums.

“Publicis Media was selected after a very thorough and competitive pitch process with strong presentations from several agencies,” Gurinder Singh Sandhu, head, marketing, Hero MotoCorp, stated.

According to Tanmay Mohanty, CEO, Zenith India and the executive sponsor on Team HMC, the agency will partner with Hero MotoCorp in their marketing journey where data and tech will complement the strong strategy, planning, buying and content verticals to further strengthen the integrated marketing play. “‘Team HMC’ will mobilise the most apt talent and capabilities from across Publicis Media globally, for this partnership. We look forward to delivering strong business outcomes for them and unlocking new consumer connections across social, digital and traditional mediums,” he added.

The New Delhi (India) headquartered Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of designing and developing technologically advanced motorcycles and scooters for customers around the world. Led by Dr. Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp, it has taken rapid strides to expand its presence to 37 countries across Asia, Africa, and South & Central America. Hero MotoCorp is a truly global enterprise with a workforce that comprises of people from different nationalities including India, Bangladesh, Colombia, Germany, Austria, Japan, and France. Hero MotoCorp is the dominant market leader in India with over 50% share in the domestic motorcycle market in India.

