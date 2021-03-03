Publicis integrates Indigo Consulting’s digital marketing teams with Publicis Worldwide

Indigo Consulting under the leadership of Rajesh Ghatge (CEO) and Jose Leon (COO) will continue to build on its core strengths

Publicis Groupe has announced the integration of Indigo Consulting’s digital marketing teams with Publicis Worldwide, thereby creating a 300-member agency capable of providing the entire suite of brand building communication services from strategy to creative across mainline, digital and social, with data at the centre.

Indigo Consulting under the leadership of Rajesh Ghatge (chief executive officer) and Jose Leon (chief operating officer) will continue to build on its core strengths and further invest in deep tech capabilities. It will expand its capabilities and strategic alliances across the tech ecosystem to deliver tech products, and solutions across enterprise, experience, data, commerce and marketing domains for the Groupe’s clients.

“Communication services are no longer segregated by platforms, i.e., creative agencies for mainline platforms and digital agencies for digital platforms. More and more clients want to work with one agency that can offer holistic strategic and creative solutions to solve their marketing problems. In fact, the pandemic has only heightened the need to have digital at the center of our solutions approach,” Anupriya Acharya, group CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe said on the integration.

“The Indigo digital communications teams have already been working alongside the PWW teams across many of our top clients. By bringing them together under a common leadership, we can now provide our clients a more integrated solution and a more seamless brand custodianship. It’s a transformative move,” Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH and Publicis Worldwide, stated.

“The tremendous traction that we have got for our digital business transformation and technology practice in the last year has propelled our plan to invest disproportionately to scale this practice. We are making a choice to focus (back) on our DNA. The top ranked digital marketing practice that we had built over the last few years, hence forth being housed in PWW will continue to deliver impactful cross-platform digital marketing solutions for the composite client roster. It is a win–win for our transitioning team, PWW, and our clients,” Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting said.

