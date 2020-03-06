Publicis India rolls out new campaign for Zee Biskope

The ad films have been rolled across different social media platforms in addition to television and radio

Publicis India has launched a new campaign for Bhojpuri movie channel Zee Biskope featuring brand ambassadors Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. The campaign has been rolled out across different mediums such as television, print, radio as well as the digital platforms.

To expand its regional presence, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) launched Zee Biskope last year. The campaign highlights the three main genres of Bhojpuri movies including action, romance and drama. The idea behind the campaign was to capture the essence of Bhojpuri movies albeit with a clutter breaking rendition, Amarpreet Singh Saini, business head, Zee Biskope and Big Ganga said. “The films were meant to connect with the audiences and at the same time establish the brand as a unique offering in the category. Each film takes a distinct route to the introduction of the conflict, revealing the mega stars and culminating into celebration of brand promise in three distinct styles,” he added.

The three ad films feature differentiated content including action, romance and achievements. In the movies, Singh is seen taking on a goon single-handedly whereas Khesari Lal Yadav is seen advocating love. The third film featuring Nirahua showcases the performance in one’s exams and highlights the importance of celebrating every achievement, no matter how big or small it is.

The three films are designed to promote the different offerings of the channel, said Ajay Gahlaut, MD and CCO, Publicis India. “We wanted to appeal to the sensibilities of the Bhojpuri belt. We are giving the people what they want with this campaign – unlimited entertainment at all hours of the day,” he explained.

