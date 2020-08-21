Publicis India highlights ‘Mileage’ and ‘Power’ in its latest ad campaign for Škoda Rapid TSI

The campaign celebrates the key attributes of the Škoda Rapid TSI

With the lockdown restrictions phasing out in different parts of the country over the last few days, Škoda Auto has rolled out a digital campaign for the launch of its new variant Škoda Rapid TSI. Conceptualised by Publicis India, the campaign celebrates the key attributes of the car namely mileage and power. The campaign has been launched with a strong push on all digital and social channels including Youtube and Facebook.

The ad campaign delves on the dual personality trait within humans, which often leads us to make contradicting decisions on any given matter. “Be it a simple task like eating food or hanging out or even deciding a car for that matter, we often tend to opt for one while deciding to settle for another. This is not the case with the new – Škoda Rapid TSI that provides both mileage and power with equal aplomb, much to the satisfaction of the consumer,” the company said in a statement.

According to Tarun Jha, Škoda Auto, the company has consciously decided to keep the customer benefit at the forefront of the campaign. “Over the years, Škoda Rapid has already established its credentials in terms of design, safety, ride and handling. With a new TSI engine, it becomes an even more compelling proposition as it offers the customers excellent fuel-efficiency, coupled with brilliant performance. Thus, the campaign beautifully captures the spirit of this ‘no-compromise car,” he added.

Car buyers have to make a difficult choice – between the drive performance and the cost of maintenance, Sanju Menon, COO, Publicis Ambience and Publicis Beehive added. “The Škoda Rapid TSI with its unique combination of delivering both power and mileage gave us the opportunity to land this offering through an interesting creative device,” he stated.

