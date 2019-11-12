Publicis India elevates Suraj Pombra to executive director

Prior to Publicis India, he had co-founded a Mumbai based start-up called Minority that focussed on brand consulting and full-service communications for a number of clients.

Suraj Pombra has been elevated to the role of executive director of Publicis India, effective immediately. Until recently, Pombra was the executive vice president, managing business and clients for Publicis Capital’s Mumbai office. Pombra is also assuming the role of market acceleration lead (country head) at Publicis Emil, the new model integrated agency created by the Publicis Groupe to specially manage the global digital transformation mandate for Mercedes-Benz. The move comes on the back of the agency posting a strong growth this year.

Pombra will continue to manage a cluster of brands under Publicis Capital including L’Oréal, Netmeds.com, Zee5 India, Linen Club among others while also being involved in new business growth mandate for the agency. He will report to Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis India.

According to Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis India, under Suraj Pombra’s leadership, the Mumbai office has seen an exponential growth while he effectively continued to drive and mentor a strong and dedicated team of doers.

“After my entrepreneurial adventure, the challenge of growing a modest operation at Publicis Capital Mumbai was naturally enticing. I’m also honoured to have been entrusted with the leadership of Publicis Emil India, to partner Daimler India in their journey of transformation and in the process take the Mercedes-Benz brand and business to even greater heights,” Suraj Pombra, executive director, Publicis India, said.

Suraj Pombra’s professional career spans over two decades where he has worked across reputed ad firms managing multiple clients and brands across agencies such as DDB Mudra, Grey, JWT and Publicis where he has had two stints including the current position. Prior to Publicis India, he had co-founded a Mumbai based start-up called Minority that focussed on brand consulting and full-service communications for several clients.

Publicis Worldwide India is part of Publicis Communications. The agency works with an impressive array of clients that include Nestle, Citibank, Zee, Garnier, Heineken, Nerolac, Skoda, HDFC Mutual Funds, Balaji Wafers, etc.