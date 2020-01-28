Publicis India bags the creative mandate of Emami’s Navratna Oil

Publicis India will provide full-service responsibilities for the brand including advertising, strategic direction and digital ideas.

Publicis India has won the creative mandate of Emami’s Navratna Oil. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the account from the agency’s New Delhi office. As part of the mandate, Publicis India will provide full-service responsibilities for the brand including advertising, strategic direction and digital ideas.

According to Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami Limited, Publicis brings on board their insights on brand building gathered over years of experience in marketing communication.

For Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis India, Emami is a leading name in the FMCG space and the agency’s communication idea found resonance with what Emami has in mind for its brand Navratna for the Indian market. “Despite Navratna being a familiar name with the masses, they have high expectations in terms of where they aspire to be in a few months from now. We are confident they will achieve this dream in the quickest and best way possible,” she added.

Emami’s Navratna Ayurvedic Cool Oil is one of the leader in its category, providing multi-purpose benefits to its ever-growing consumer base. It is prepared from a combination of nine unique ayurvedic herbs, which provides relief from daily mental and physical stress. It not only provides therapeutic solutions to specific head and body related ailments, but offers beauty and nourishment benefits to the users as well.

Publicis Worldwide India is part of Publicis Communications in India. PWW has offices in Mumbai, Delhi (NCR) and Bangalore. In India the agency works with an impressive array of clients that include Nestle, Citibank, Zee, Garnier, Heineken, Nerolac, Skoda, HDFC Mutual Funds, Balaji Wafers, etc.

