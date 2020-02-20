Publicis India bags integrated communications mandate of UPES

The insight behind the recently released campaign stems from the fact that in the current educational scenario the value of degree is actually below par.

Publicis India has already rolled out an integrated ad campaign led largely by a series of print ads and outdoor that captures UPES’s specialised approach. The campaign has been launched across major traditional avenues including print, outdoor, and digital.

Bharat Kharbanda, chief operating officer, UPES, the university has expanded since its inception and with positive student outcomes, strong focus on research and pedagogy, and multiple new initiatives at the university level create impactful stories that need to be told. “We partnered with Publicis India because of their enthusiasm towards our vision and purpose and their years of expertise in this industry,” he added.

For Sridharan Iyer, EVP and head of office – Publicis Delhi, as an agency the challenge was to underline the uniqueness of UPES’s offering and differentiate it from the run of the mill promises that institutes make which is common in this category. “It is a privilege to partner with UPES in their endeavour to raise the benchmark of higher education by offering students an edge that will not just give them a head-start in their careers but will see them playing a pivotal leadership role in their chosen field of specialisation as well as society at large,” he elaborated.

Based in Dehradun, UPES has eight schools – School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, School of Smart Agriculture and School of Modern Media.

Being an education brand that caters to the youth with changing characteristics every few years, it is necessary to be innovative, creative and agile while communicating with them, Stuti Gandhi, marketing head, UPES, stated. “While it is imperative to impart specialised knowledge, it’s the ‘Extra’ that sets the individuals apart in today’s day and age. With the messaging of ‘Go a degree higher’, the idea is to position UPES as a university that pushes the envelope and truly puts its students a degree higher in both professional and personal space,” she said.

