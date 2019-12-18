Publicis India bags Biba’s creative mandate

BIBA is a home-grown ethnic wear brand, started by Meena Bindra

Ethnic fashion brand Biba has appointed Publicis India as its creative agency. Won after a multi-agency pitch, Publicis India will be providing full-service responsibilities including advertising, strategic direction and brand activation ideas. The account will be serviced out of New Delhi.

For Siddharath Bindra, managing director, BIBA Apparels Pvt. Ltd, the company always looks for an agency who can understand and resonate with the aesthetic of the brand. “Publicis India’s strategic approach and communication idea found resonance with what BIBA had in mind for the Indian market,” Srija Chatterjee, managing director, Publicis India, stated.

BIBA is a home-grown ethnic wear brand, started by Meena Bindra from her house in Bombay in 1988. With a prime objective of providing trend setting and fashionable Indian attire at an affordable price, BIBA products are available in all three categories of SKD (Salwar Kameez Dupatta), M&M (Mix and Match) and Unstitched Fabric. At present, BIBA products are available through 278 stores in 110 cities, apart from presence in all the major retail chains in the country such as Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloons and Central.

Publicis is the largest creative network within Publicis Groupe, present in 110 countries with 16,000 women and men, experts in communication.

Read Also: Remembering RK Swamy- When advertising changed fortunes of PSUs: SVS Raghavan