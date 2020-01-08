Publicis India appoints Ranadeep Dasgupta as ECD

Dasgupta joins Publicis India from 82.5 Communications where he was the creative head, North.

Publicis India has appointed Ranadeep Dasgupta as executive creative director. Dasgupta joins Publicis India from 82.5 Communications where he was the creative head, North. He will work alongside Vikash Chemjong and Basabjit ‘Tito’ Majumdar, who recently joined as NCDs.

Dasgupta possesses over 15 years of advertising experience and has worked for some of the reputed agencies in India managing top-draw clients across categories. Few of the brands that he has partnered with include Limca, Philips, Max Life Insurance, Vistara, Havells, Lava Mobiles, Luminous, Emami, Coca Cola, Doordarshan, Eicher Motors, Honda, Taco Bell, Mother Dairy Cow Milk among others.

According to Ajay Gahlaut, MD and chief creative officer, Publicis Worldwide, India, the creative team gets a leg-up in New Delhi with the coming in of Dasgupta.

For Ranadeep Dasgupta, the new role presents both the challenge and the excitement of working in an agency that has an entirely new age perspective towards the business.

Dasgupta began his career at a production house and then worked as a music CD salesman at Planet M before joining advertising. Across his 15-year stint in advertising, he has worked for firms like Bates, Rediffusion and Ogilvy – where he has had the longest stint of his career exceeding nine years.

Publicis Worldwide, India is part of Publicis Communications in India. PWW has offices in Mumbai, Delhi (NCR) and Bangalore. In India the agency works with an impressive array of clients that include Nestle, Citibank, Zee, Garnier, Heineken, Nerolac, Skoda, HDFC Mutual Funds, Balaji Wafers, etc.

